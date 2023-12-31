Tyla’s “Water” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Tyla’s “Water” secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase urban chart.
The breakout hit keeps #1 thanks to the ~5,773 spins it received during the December 24-30 tracking period. The count falls 90 plays short of last week’s mark but is enough to keep “Water” in the pinnacle position on the final Mediabase urban chart of 2023.
Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” stays at #2, while SZA’s own “Snooze” keeps #3. Up one place, Gunna’s “fukumean” rises to #4.
Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” concurrently rises one place to #5.
