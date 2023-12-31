in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Water” keeps #1 on the final Mediabase urban chart of 2023.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

Tyla’s “Water” secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase urban chart.

The breakout hit keeps #1 thanks to the ~5,773 spins it received during the December 24-30 tracking period. The count falls 90 plays short of last week’s mark but is enough to keep “Water” in the pinnacle position on the final Mediabase urban chart of 2023.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” stays at #2, while SZA’s own “Snooze” keeps #3. Up one place, Gunna’s “fukumean” rises to #4.

Tee Grizzley’s “IDGAF (featuring Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist)” concurrently rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

