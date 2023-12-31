in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Claims #1 On Pop Radio Chart For 4th Week

“greedy” extends its pop radio reign to 4 weeks.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

One of late-2023’s biggest hits closes the year as the #1 song at pop radio.

Indeed, Tate McRae’s “greedy” secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. The smash received ~16,802 spins during the December 24-30 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 78 but keeping the song ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #2 position this week, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays at #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” (#4) and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (#5) also hold steady on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

