Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Claims #1 On Pop Radio Chart For 4th Week

One of late-2023’s biggest hits closes the year as the #1 song at pop radio.
Indeed, Tate McRae’s “greedy” secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart. The smash received ~16,802 spins during the December 24-30 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 78 but keeping the song ahead of the competition.
Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the #2 position this week, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays at #3. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” (#4) and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (#5) also hold steady on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.
Comments
Loading…