Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Celebrates 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“Agora Hills” closes 2023 atop the rhythmic radio chart.

The final Mediabase rhythmic radio chart of 2023 features Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” in the pinnacle position.

Played ~6,581 times during the December 24-30 tracking period, “Agora Hills” earns a third week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 57 but keeps the single in first place.

Up one spot, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” earns #2 this week.

Tyla’s “Water” slides one level to #3 on the rhythmic chart, while Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” holds at #4. Drake’s “First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” concurrently stays in the #5 spot.

