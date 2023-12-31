Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Achieves 16 Weeks At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” closes 2023 where it spent much of the past few months — at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The smash hit, which won critical and fan acclaim upon release in 2019 and massive chart success in 2023, secures a sixteenth week at #1 on the listing.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,114 spins during the December 24-30 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 116 but keeping the song comfortably atop the chart.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #2, while Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #3. Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” (#4) and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” (#5) again close out the Top 5.