BLACKPINK Member LISA Closes 2023 With Stunning New Beach, Bonfire Pictures

On the final day of 2023, LISA shared an Instagram photo gallery that is sure to generate massive engagement.

The first half of the photo dump features LISA spending time on the beach while wearing a yellow bikini. Later, she is spotted enjoying a bonfire while wearing a red dress.

The commonality, of course, is that the BLACKPINK member looks characteristically gorgeous in each shot.

The post had amassed over 1.5 million likes in its first half hour. That number will surely grow as more of LISA’s 100 million followers encounter the post on New Year’s Eve.

It appears below.