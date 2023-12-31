in Hot On Social

Revisiting Miami Art Week: Alix Earle Wore Stunning Gray Dress, Wowed On Red Carpet At Palm Tree Basel

Alix Earle walked the red carpet with boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

Alix Earle at Palm Tree Basel (Photo by World Red Eye, courtesy of The Press House)

After enjoying a massive popularity surge in late-2022, Alix Earle established herself as a pop culture force in 2023. From more massive follower growth, to high-profile appearances, to product partnerships, to a podcast release, Alix Earle achieved career milestone after milestone.

As the year came to a close, Alix joined other noteworthy celebrities and influencers in attending Miami Art Week. As part of the annual Basel celebration, the social media superstar and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios attended the Palm Tree Basel event.

Hosted by Palm Tree Crew at Casadonna, a collaboration between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, the VIP invite-only event welcomed 700 noteworthy attendees. Beyond Earle and Berrios, the event featured names like Leonardo DiCaprio, David Dobrik, and Caroline Wozniacki. DJ Peggy Gou played an intimate set at the event, while Tequila Don Julio, Ripple, TOMO, Kitson Yachts, Poppi and Fenwick served as sponsors.

Photos from Alix Earle’s time on the red carpet, shot by World Red Eye and issued to Headline Planet by The Press House on behalf of Palm Tree Crew, follow.

Alix Earle at Palm Tree Basel (Photo by World Red Eye, courtesy of The Press House)
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle at Palm Tree Basel (Photo by World Red Eye, courtesy of The Press House)
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle at Palm Tree Basel (Photo by World Red Eye, courtesy of The Press House)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

