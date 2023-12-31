Revisiting Miami Art Week: Alix Earle Wore Stunning Gray Dress, Wowed On Red Carpet At Palm Tree Basel

After enjoying a massive popularity surge in late-2022, Alix Earle established herself as a pop culture force in 2023. From more massive follower growth, to high-profile appearances, to product partnerships, to a podcast release, Alix Earle achieved career milestone after milestone.

As the year came to a close, Alix joined other noteworthy celebrities and influencers in attending Miami Art Week. As part of the annual Basel celebration, the social media superstar and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios attended the Palm Tree Basel event.

Hosted by Palm Tree Crew at Casadonna, a collaboration between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, the VIP invite-only event welcomed 700 noteworthy attendees. Beyond Earle and Berrios, the event featured names like Leonardo DiCaprio, David Dobrik, and Caroline Wozniacki. DJ Peggy Gou played an intimate set at the event, while Tequila Don Julio, Ripple, TOMO, Kitson Yachts, Poppi and Fenwick served as sponsors.

Photos from Alix Earle’s time on the red carpet, shot by World Red Eye and issued to Headline Planet by The Press House on behalf of Palm Tree Crew, follow.