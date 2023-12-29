Lily James Appears For Interview On January 11 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Currently on holiday hiatus, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with new episodes during the week of January 8, 2024. One of those episodes will feature Lily James.

The actress will appear on the Thursday, January 11 edition of the daytime talk show. The Lily James interview will air as part of an episode that also features Christopher Briney, a busker search, and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Just Cause I Love You.”

Tentative listings also advertise a segment with Olivia Rodrigo, who appeared in-studio on a December 2023 broadcast of the show.

First-look photos from Lily James’ appearance follow.