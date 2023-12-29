in TV News

Lily James Appears For Interview On January 11 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The actress appears on one of the first “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes of 2024.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I056 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lily James, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Currently on holiday hiatus, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with new episodes during the week of January 8, 2024. One of those episodes will feature Lily James.

The actress will appear on the Thursday, January 11 edition of the daytime talk show. The Lily James interview will air as part of an episode that also features Christopher Briney, a busker search, and a Kelly-Oke rendition of “Just Cause I Love You.”

Tentative listings also advertise a segment with Olivia Rodrigo, who appeared in-studio on a December 2023 broadcast of the show.

First-look photos from Lily James’ appearance follow.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I056 — Pictured: Lily James — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I056 — Pictured: Lily James — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I056 — Pictured: (l-r) Lily James, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

lily jamesthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Katarina Deme Showcases Boat Day In St. Barts, Looks Gorgeous In New Story Picture