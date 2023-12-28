in Hot On Social

Katarina Deme Showcases Boat Day In St. Barts, Looks Gorgeous In New Story Picture

The popular influencer looks stunning while enjoying time in St. Barts.

Katarina Deme - December 2023 Instagram story update (Via @katarina.deme)

Popular social influencer Katarina Deme has not posted on her main Instagram feed since early November, but she did share recent updates to her story.

The updates chronicle her time in St. Barts, with one shot featuring the model enjoying a boat day in the popular island destination.

Katarina looks unsurprisingly gorgeous in the shot, which will be live on her story until its expiration early Thursday evening.

With 2.3 million combined followers across TikTok and Instagram, the model and creator reigns as a prominent force in the social media space.

Katarina deme

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rachel “Rachie Love” Kim, Isabel Becker, Ilana Rae Sedaka, More Enjoyed Oliver Gal Art Experience On The Vessel Miami