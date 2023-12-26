in Runway

Lindsay Endicott Wears Stunning Black Dress, Shines During Art Basel Runway Show At Fabel Miami

The model wore a dress from Giannina Azar.

Lindsay Endicott walking during the Miami Art Week Show at Fabel Miami | Francois Studios of Lynn

As we near the end of December 2023, it is worth revisiting some of the big moments from the Art Basel celebration earlier this month.

The Miami-set celebration included noteworthy art and fashion events, such a stunning set of runway shows at Fabel Miami.

Powered by Art Hearts Fashion and featuring designs from Giannina Azar, Julia Colquitt, and Lybethras, the Miami Art Week runway show attracted ample interest from the fashion community — and key moments from the night are continuing to resonate.

One highlight was model Lindsay Endicott, who wore a breathtaking black dress from Giannina Azar. The memorable turn on the runway positions Endicott as a model worth watching, highlights the appeal of Azar’s designs, and underscores just how significant the Fabel Miami event was.

Photos of Endicott’s time at the show, shot by Francois Studios of Lynn and issued to Headline Planet by Designing The District on behalf of Art Hearts Fashion, follow:

Lindsay Endicott walking during the Miami Art Week Show at Fabel Miami | Francois Studios of Lynn
Lindsay Endicott walking during the Miami Art Week Show at Fabel Miami | Francois Studios of Lynn
Lindsay Endicott walking during the Miami Art Week Show at Fabel Miami | Francois Studios of Lynn
Lindsay Endicott walking during the Miami Art Week Show at Fabel Miami | Francois Studios of Lynn

