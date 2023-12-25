in Music News

Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Standing Next To You” arrives on this week’s pop chart.

Jung Kook & Usher for Standing Next To You | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

As 2023 draws to a close, Jung Kook scores yet another entry on the Mediabase pop radio chart. His “Standing Next To You,” which now jointly credits Usher in recognition of the remix, earns a Top 40 position at the format this week.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Standing Next To You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 911 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 352.

A member of global superstar group BTS, Jung Kook previously charted at pop this year with his solo singles “Seven (featuring Latto)” and “3D (featuring Jack Harlow).”

The latter still appears on the chart, down two spots from last week’s mark to #22.

jung kookstanding next to youusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Tate McRae’s “Exes” Top 25