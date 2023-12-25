Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio

As 2023 draws to a close, Jung Kook scores yet another entry on the Mediabase pop radio chart. His “Standing Next To You,” which now jointly credits Usher in recognition of the remix, earns a Top 40 position at the format this week.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Standing Next To You” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 911 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 352.

A member of global superstar group BTS, Jung Kook previously charted at pop this year with his solo singles “Seven (featuring Latto)” and “3D (featuring Jack Harlow).”

The latter still appears on the chart, down two spots from last week’s mark to #22.