Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Tate McRae’s “Exes” Top 25

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” continues its climb at pop radio, officially securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Tate McRae’s “exes” makes a gain of its own, earning a Top 25 ranking on the listing.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Feather” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Sabrina Carpenter song received 4,203 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 673 spins.
Played 2,963 times during the tracking period (+1,205), “exes” enjoys a four-place rise to #23 on the chart.
Comments
Loading…