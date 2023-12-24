in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Tate McRae’s “Exes” Top 25

“Feather” and “exes” score new peaks on this week’s pop radio chart.

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather video screenshot | Island

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” continues its climb at pop radio, officially securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Tate McRae’s “exes” makes a gain of its own, earning a Top 25 ranking on the listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Feather” earns #20 on this week’s chart. The Sabrina Carpenter song received 4,203 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 673 spins.

Played 2,963 times during the tracking period (+1,205), “exes” enjoys a four-place rise to #23 on the chart.

exesfeathersabrina carpentertate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Officially Joins Top 10 At Pop Radio, Tyla’s “Water” Goes Top 15

Jung Kook & Usher’s “Standing Next To You” Officially Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio