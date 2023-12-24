in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Reaches 15th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

It may be Christmas Eve, but Hot AC radio is still celebrating a “Cruel Summer.”

Taylor Swift’s megahit “Cruel Summer” continues to rule over the hot adult contemporary radio format, securing a 15th week atop the Mediabase chart for the format.

The “Lover” smash received ~5,230 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period, trailing last week’s figure by 25 but keeping “Cruel Summer” in the top spot.

Up one place, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” secures #2 on this week’s chart. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” concurrently drops one spot to #3.

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” rises two places to #4, while Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” slides one level to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

