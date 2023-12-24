Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” officially becomes a multi-week #1, retaining its place atop this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
“Agora Hills” received ~6,637 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period. The count, which bests last week’s mark by 50, keeps the Doja Cat single in the #1 spot.
Tyla’s “Water” holds at #2, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” spends another week at the #3 position.
Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” keeps the #4 position, with Drake’s “First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” representing the first mover on this week’s chart. The high-profile collaboration rises two spots to #5.
