Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Official Pop Radio Chart

Tate McRae’s “greedy” maintains its standing as the biggest song at pop radio.
Played 16,880 times during the December 17-23 tracking period, the global phenomenon earns a third week at #1 on the Mediabase US pop radio airplay chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 124, while giving “greedy” a 910-spin advantage over the #2 song.
Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” again ranks as that #2 song.
The entire Top 5 stays intact this week, with Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” following at #3, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” staying at #4, and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” holding onto #5.
