Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Official Pop Radio Chart

“Greedy” tops the Christmas Eve pop chart.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” maintains its standing as the biggest song at pop radio.

Played 16,880 times during the December 17-23 tracking period, the global phenomenon earns a third week at #1 on the Mediabase US pop radio airplay chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 124, while giving “greedy” a 910-spin advantage over the #2 song.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” again ranks as that #2 song.

The entire Top 5 stays intact this week, with Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” following at #3, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” staying at #4, and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” holding onto #5.

