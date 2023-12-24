Tyla’s “Water” Returns To #1 At Urban Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

Tyla’s “Water” once again ranks as urban radio’s biggest song.
The song, which previously enjoyed a two-week reign at #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart, returns for a third week in the pinnacle position.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Water” received ~5,863 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 124 plays.
Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA),” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2. SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #3, while Ciara & Chris Brown’s “How We Roll” rises one position to #4. Gunna’s “fukumean” concurrently drops a place to #5.
