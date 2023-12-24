in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Returns To #1 At Urban Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

“Water” retakes the urban radio throne.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

Tyla’s “Water” once again ranks as urban radio’s biggest song.

The song, which previously enjoyed a two-week reign at #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart, returns for a third week in the pinnacle position.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Water” received ~5,863 spins during the December 17-23 tracking period. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 124 plays.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA),” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2. SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #3, while Ciara & Chris Brown’s “How We Roll” rises one position to #4. Gunna’s “fukumean” concurrently drops a place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

