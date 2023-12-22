Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, Dule Hill Compete In “Celebrity Jeopardy” Semifinal On January 9 (Early Look)

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! - “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” - Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
As the New Year begins, “Celebrity Jeopardy” will resume its season on ABC.
Featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar, Mira Sorvino, and Lisa Ann Walter, the first semifinal match will air on January 2.
The following week, ABC will broadcast the second of this year’s three semifinal showdowns. That January 9 episode will feature Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, and Dulé Hill.
Ahead of the broadcast, which will air at 8PM that night on ABC, the network shared non-spoiler photos from the recent taping. That “first look” at the January 9 “Celebrity Jeopardy” follows.
