in TV News

Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, Dule Hill Compete In “Celebrity Jeopardy” Semifinal On January 9 (Early Look)

The second semifinal matchup will air on January 9, 2024.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! - “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” - Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) STEVEN WEBER, KATIE NOLAN, DULÉ HILL

As the New Year begins, “Celebrity Jeopardy” will resume its season on ABC.

Featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar, Mira Sorvino, and Lisa Ann Walter, the first semifinal match will air on January 2.

The following week, ABC will broadcast the second of this year’s three semifinal showdowns. That January 9 episode will feature Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, and Dulé Hill.

Ahead of the broadcast, which will air at 8PM that night on ABC, the network shared non-spoiler photos from the recent taping. That “first look” at the January 9 “Celebrity Jeopardy” follows.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” – Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
STEVEN WEBER, KATIE NOLAN, DULÉ HILL
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” – Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
KATIE NOLAN
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” – Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
STEVEN WEBER, KEN JENNINGS, KATIE NOLAN, DULÉ HILL
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” – Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
STEVEN WEBER
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – “Semifinal #2: Steven Weber, Katie Nolan and Dulé Hill” – Actor Steven Weber (“Wings”), sports commentator Katie Nolan and actor Dulé Hill (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”) compete for a chance to move on to the finals. TUESDAY, JAN. 9 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
DULÉ HILL

abccelebrity jeopardydule hillKatie NolanSteven weber

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Showcased Superstar Power During ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special