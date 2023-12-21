Olivia Rodrigo Showcased Superstar Power During ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special

THE IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - “IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023” is ringing in the holiday season with performances by this year’s biggest artists captured during their nationwide tour. THURSDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(Disney/Tony Behar)
OLIVIA RODRIGO
As a Grammy winner, chart-topper, and pop culture phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo represented a top draw at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert series.
Fittingly, she therefore appeared prominently during ABC’s broadcast version of the concert spectacular — which aired Thursday night at 8PM ET.
Rodrigo’s performances showcased her undeniable charisma and ever-growing stage comfort, revealing why she has emerged as such a powerful voice within the pop music space.
Other noteworthy names during the special included SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, and Jelly Roll. Photos from Olivia Rodrigo’s performances follow.
