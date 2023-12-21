in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Showcased Superstar Power During ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Special

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the marquee draws for this year’s concert series.

THE IHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - “IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023” is ringing in the holiday season with performances by this year’s biggest artists captured during their nationwide tour. THURSDAY, DEC. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.(Disney/Tony Behar) OLIVIA RODRIGO

As a Grammy winner, chart-topper, and pop culture phenomenon, Olivia Rodrigo represented a top draw at this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert series.

Fittingly, she therefore appeared prominently during ABC’s broadcast version of the concert spectacular — which aired Thursday night at 8PM ET.

Rodrigo’s performances showcased her undeniable charisma and ever-growing stage comfort, revealing why she has emerged as such a powerful voice within the pop music space.

Other noteworthy names during the special included SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, and Jelly Roll. Photos from Olivia Rodrigo’s performances follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

