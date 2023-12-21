Marissa Ayers Starts Christmas Celebration, Looks Sensational In Red Maxi Dress

Marissa Ayers, whose Cinderella-themed Halloween costume once fueled a viral Headline Planet feature, has again made waves with a holiday-centric Instagram post.

This time, the focus is on Christmas. Shared Wednesday, the 10-picture gallery finds Marissa rocking Tiger Mist’s Zita maxi dress in front of a towering Christmas tree. Unsurprisingly, the model and influencer looks elegantly breathtaking in each shot.

The post generated the strong engagement metrics — and praise-heavy comments — that have become typical for her content.

A student at the University of Alabama, Marissa Ayers has amassed over 1.4 million TikTok followers and over 250K Instagram supporters for her mix of fashion, beauty, and candid, day-in-the-life/get-ready-with-me content. Thanks to her stunning look and accessible approach to content, her ascent into influencer superstardom should only continue in the months ahead.