Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

After moving up to #11 last week, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” will jump comfortably into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The smash hit received 5,589 spins during the first four days of the December 17-23 tracking period. Up a healthy 17% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Lovin On Me” at #7 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its rate of gain and current position, “Lovin On Me” will obviously have no trouble retaining its Top 10 ranking through the close of tracking.

With Billie Eilish’s building #6 “What Was I Made For?” losing airplay this week, the Jack Harlow song could actually rise one more place before the chart goes final. The lowest it would conceivably land is #8, should Taylor Swift’s building #8 “Is It Over Now?” gain a late-week advantage.