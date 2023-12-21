in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

The Jack Harlow smash will make a big gain on this week’s pop radio chart.

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me video screenshot | Atlantic

After moving up to #11 last week, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” will jump comfortably into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The smash hit received 5,589 spins during the first four days of the December 17-23 tracking period. Up a healthy 17% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Lovin On Me” at #7 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its rate of gain and current position, “Lovin On Me” will obviously have no trouble retaining its Top 10 ranking through the close of tracking.

With Billie Eilish’s building #6 “What Was I Made For?” losing airplay this week, the Jack Harlow song could actually rise one more place before the chart goes final. The lowest it would conceivably land is #8, should Taylor Swift’s building #8 “Is It Over Now?” gain a late-week advantage.

jack harlowlovin on me

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Marissa Ayers Starts Christmas Celebration, Looks Sensational In Red Maxi Dress

Sabrina Carpenter Performances Aired During ABC’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Broadcast (Special Look)