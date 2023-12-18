Olivia Rodrigo Takes Stage For Another “Late Show With Colbert” Performance (Early Look)

For the second consecutive Monday, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features Olivia Rodrigo.

Monday’s edition of the CBS indeed closes with another performance from the Grammy-winning superstar. The performance airs in the concluding segment of the broadcast.

Earlier in the night, Stephen Colbert welcomes Kenan Thompson and Evie Colbert into the studio.

Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Olivia Rodrigo performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

First-look photos from the official taping follow: