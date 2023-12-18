in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Takes Stage For Another “Late Show With Colbert” Performance (Early Look)

Olivia Rodrigo makes another appearance Monday night.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo during Monday’s December 18, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For the second consecutive Monday, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features Olivia Rodrigo.

Monday’s edition of the CBS indeed closes with another performance from the Grammy-winning superstar. The performance airs in the concluding segment of the broadcast.

Earlier in the night, Stephen Colbert welcomes Kenan Thompson and Evie Colbert into the studio.

Filmed in advance, the episode will take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Olivia Rodrigo performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

First-look photos from the official taping follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Evie Colbert during Monday’s December 18, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Keenan Thompson during Monday’s December 18, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

