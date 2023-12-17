Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Teddy Swims Top 20; AJR, Tate McRae, 30STM Top 30

As it rises to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” enters the Top 10 on the pop listing.

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” concurrently makes the Top 20, while AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess,” Tate McRae’s “exes,” and 30 Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” all go Top 30.

Played 7,274 times during the December 10-16 tracking period (+1,191), “Agora Hills” jumps four spots to #13.

Up two places, “Lose Control” earns #19 with 4,361 spins (+1,052).

The recipient of 1,765 spins (+484), “Yes I’m A Mess” jumps six places to #26.

“exes,” which earned 1,758 spins (+937), flies twelve spots to #27.

A four-place rise concurrently brings “Seasons” to #30; the 30 Seconds To Mars song received 1,551 spins (+482).