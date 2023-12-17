in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 14th Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Cruel Summer” remains #1 at the Hot AC radio format.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

After returning to #1 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” keeps the throne on this week’s listing. Extending a rather impressive reign, the hit single secures a fourteenth week as the format’s #1 song.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,252 spins during the December 10-16 tracking period. Though 90 plays shy of the previous mark, the count still keeps Taylor Swift’s megahit in the peak spot.

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, as Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays at #3. Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” retains its #4 ranking this week, and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” ticks up one spot to #5.

cruel summerjelly rollMiley CyrusPaul russellremaSelena GomezTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” Officially Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song