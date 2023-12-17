in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“greedy” becomes a multi-week pop radio #1.

Tate McRae - greedy video screenshot | RCA Records

Last week, “greedy” became the second Tate McRae song to reach #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

This week, it becomes her first hit to secure multiple weeks in the #1 position.

Indeed, thanks to the ~16,756 spins it received during the December 10-16 tracking period, “greedy” earns a second week atop the listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 445.

“you broke me first,” McRae’s previous pop radio chart-topper, ruled for one week in 2021.

As for this week’s chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” holds in the #2 spot. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (#3), Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” (#4), and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (#5) also match last week’s positions.

doja catgreedyMiley CyrusPaul russelltate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 14th Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart