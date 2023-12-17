Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Last week, “greedy” became the second Tate McRae song to reach #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

This week, it becomes her first hit to secure multiple weeks in the #1 position.

Indeed, thanks to the ~16,756 spins it received during the December 10-16 tracking period, “greedy” earns a second week atop the listing. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 445.

“you broke me first,” McRae’s previous pop radio chart-topper, ruled for one week in 2021.

As for this week’s chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” holds in the #2 spot. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (#3), Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” (#4), and Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” (#5) also match last week’s positions.