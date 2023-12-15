in Music News

Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion Earn #1 On Pop Rising With “Mean Girls” Single “Not My Fault”

The single launched this week.

“Not My Fault,” Reneé Rapp’s new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, has received strong opening-week placement on Spotify.

In addition to earning a Top 3 position on New Music Friday in key markets like the US, the single has earned #1 on the Spotify Pop Rising playlist. It leads a Top 3 that also includes FLETCHER’s “Eras Of Us” and Stephen Sanchez’s “High.”

“Not My Fault” serves as the first single from the soundtrack for the upcoming “Mean Girls” film. Rapp will be reprising the role of Regina George that she played in the Broadway adaptation of “Mean Girls.”

