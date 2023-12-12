Sydney Sweeney Appears, Tate McRae Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

A day removed from the New York premiere of her new film “Anyone But You,” actress Sydney Sweeney heads to Rockefeller Center for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sweeney appears on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. The appearance includes an interview as well as a “30 Seconds To …” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” also features a chat with Hugh Grant (including a surprise cameo from his “Wonka” co-star Timothée Chalamet) and a performance by Tate McRae.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.