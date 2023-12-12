in TV News

Sydney Sweeney Appears, Tate McRae Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Sydney Sweeney appears for an interview and “30 Seconds To …” segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1889 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

A day removed from the New York premiere of her new film “Anyone But You,” actress Sydney Sweeney heads to Rockefeller Center for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Sweeney appears on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. The appearance includes an interview as well as a “30 Seconds To …” segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” also features a chat with Hugh Grant (including a surprise cameo from his “Wonka” co-star Timothée Chalamet) and a performance by Tate McRae.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney and host Jimmy Fallon during “30 Seconds To…” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney and host Jimmy Fallon during “30 Seconds To…” on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: Musical guest Tate McRae performs on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1889 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Timothée Chalamet makes a surprise appearance during actor Hugh Grant’s interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

