Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Alicia Keys single continues to win support at radio.

For the second consecutive week, Alicia Keys” “Lifeline” earns the most added distinction at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 13 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, the single again ranks as the format’s most added song.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!” and Sia’s “Gimme Love” provided close competition this week; the two songs tie for second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 12 adds each.

The recipient of 11 pickups, Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” ranks as fourth-most added. Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song” follows in fifth place with 10 new adds.

