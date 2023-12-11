in TV News

Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

Olivia takes the stage on “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo during Monday’s December 11, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Two nights removed from her “Saturday Night Live” performance at Rockefeller Center, Olivia Rodrigo heads nearby to another New York City-based late night show.

The Grammy-winning artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that marks the first “Late Show” in weeks; the show had been on hiatus due to host Stephen Colbert suffering a ruptured appendix.

Monday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Liz Cheney; it airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

