Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

Two nights removed from her “Saturday Night Live” performance at Rockefeller Center, Olivia Rodrigo heads nearby to another New York City-based late night show.

The Grammy-winning artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that marks the first “Late Show” in weeks; the show had been on hiatus due to host Stephen Colbert suffering a ruptured appendix.

Monday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Liz Cheney; it airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow: