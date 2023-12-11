Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo during Monday’s December 11, 2023 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Two nights removed from her “Saturday Night Live” performance at Rockefeller Center, Olivia Rodrigo heads nearby to another New York City-based late night show.
The Grammy-winning artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The performance closes an episode that marks the first “Late Show” in weeks; the show had been on hiatus due to host Stephen Colbert suffering a ruptured appendix.
Monday’s “Colbert” also features a chat with Liz Cheney; it airs at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:
