Tate McRae’s “exes” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The Tate McRae single again earns most added at pop radio.

As Tate McRae’s “greedy” celebrates earning #1 at the format, her follow-up single “exes” continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 24 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “exes” earns most added at the format for a second consecutive week.

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” a new playlist option for 19 stations, follows as second-most added.

Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” lands in third place with 15 pickups, while an add count of 14 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” in fourth.

The recipient of 10 new adds, AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” ranks as fifth-most added.

