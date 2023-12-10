in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 13th Week On Top

“Cruel Summer” reclaims the top spot at Hot AC radio.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” fell to #2 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, but that was not the end of its reign. The song returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart, earning a thirteenth overall week on top.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,342 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 40 but thrusting the single into the #1 position.

Down one place, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” takes #2 this week.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #3, while Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” rises one level to #4. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

cruel summerdua lipajelly rollMiley CyrusremaSelena GomezTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Officially Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Morgan Wallen Top 25, Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman Top 30