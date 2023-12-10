Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 13th Week On Top

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” fell to #2 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, but that was not the end of its reign. The song returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart, earning a thirteenth overall week on top.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,342 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 40 but thrusting the single into the #1 position.

Down one place, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” takes #2 this week.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #3, while Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” rises one level to #4. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” concurrently drops one spot to #5.