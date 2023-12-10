Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Morgan Wallen Top 25, Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman Top 30

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” continues its ascent at pop radio, officially entering the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” concurrently goes Top 25, while Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman’s “Strong Enough” secures a Top 30 position.
Played 6,287 times during the December 3-9 tracking period, “Strangers” rises one spot to #15. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 499.
Up two spots, “Thinkin’ Bout Me” secures #25 on this week’s chart. The country crossover received 1,707 spins (+118).
The recipient of 1,413 spins (+227), “Strong Enough” rises three spots to a new high of #30.
