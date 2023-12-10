in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” Officially Enters Top 10 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Dua Lipa now has two songs in the active Top 10.

As her enduring hit “Dance The Night” earns #5, Dua Lipa scores another Top 10 entry on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Houdini,” her latest single, rises one spot to #10 on the listing.

“Houdini” received ~3,007 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 360 plays.

“Houdini” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. It meanwhile positions Dua as one of two artists with a pair of Top 10 entries on the active Hot AC chart. Miley Cyrus, the other, has “Used To Be Young” at #2 and “Flowers” at #7.

A multi-format hit, “Houdini” concurrently bullets at #11 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

