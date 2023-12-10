Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Tate McRae’s “greedy” started the week with a lead in the race for #1 at pop radio, and it never ceded its advantage.

Indeed, the song today secures its place at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“greedy,” which follows “you broke me first” as the artist’s second #1, received ~16,309 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,139 spins.

Down one place, Doja Cat’s long-reigning leader “Paint The Town Red” settles for #2 this week.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays at #3, and Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” holds at #4. Up one place, Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang” earns #5.