Tyla’s “Water” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Water” becomes a multi-week rhythmic #1.

Tyla - Water video screenshot | Epic

Last week, Tyla’s “Water” ascended to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week, the song celebrates a second consecutive week in the throne.

Indeed, “Water” retains its position as the rhythmic format’s biggest song. The hit single received ~6,545 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 539 and keeping the track comfortably ahead of the competition.

The recipient of ~5,887 spins (+843), Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises two places to #2.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” drops one spot to #3, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” jumps three places to #4.

Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” spends another week at #5.

