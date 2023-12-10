Tyla’s “Water” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Last week, Tyla’s “Water” ascended to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week, the song celebrates a second consecutive week in the throne.

Indeed, “Water” retains its position as the rhythmic format’s biggest song. The hit single received ~6,545 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 539 and keeping the track comfortably ahead of the competition.

The recipient of ~5,887 spins (+843), Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” rises two places to #2.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” drops one spot to #3, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” jumps three places to #4.

Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” spends another week at #5.