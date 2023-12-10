in Music News

Drake, Sexyy Red & SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” Officially Claims #1 At Urban Radio

The former rhythmic #1 rises to the top of the urban chart.

Drake - For All The Dogs cover | OVO/Republic

Two weeks ago, Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA)” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. This week, it ascends to the peak of the Mediabase urban listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Rich Baby Daddy” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,188 tracking period plays (+490).

Tyla’s “Water,” which received ~5,960 spins during the December 3-9 tracking week (-712), falls one spot to #2 on the urban chart.

Gunna’s “fukumean” rises one place to #3 on the listing, while SZA’s “Snooze” ascends a level to #4. Down two places, Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” takes #5 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

