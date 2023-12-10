Anabel Englund’s “A Lesson In Chemistry” Officially Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Dance radio hitmaker Anabel Englund returns to #1 this week, as her “a lesson in chemistry” rises one place to the peak of the Mediabase US dance airplay chart.

“A lesson in chemistry” received ~565 spins during the December 3-9 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 118 plays.

Martin Garrix & Lloyiso’s “Real Love,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 on this week’s edition of the chart.

Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” holds at #3, while Fisher & Kita Alexander’s “Atmosphere” rises one place to #4. Down one spot, Cash Cash & Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It To My Heart” claims #5 on the latest listing.