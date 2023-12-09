Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Listed For December 11 and December 12 TODAY Show Episodes

As the December 22 release of “Anyone But You” draws near, principals from the film will make promotional television appearances.

Co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell will, in fact, make a pair of appearances on NBC’s TODAY Show. According to listings from the network, they will talk about the film during the 7-9AM window of the December 11 TODAY broadcast.

They will also appear during the 10AM window (“Today With Hoda & Jenna”) of the December 12 broadcast.

A full look at upcoming TODAY Show listings follows:

Monday, December 11

(7-9 a.m.) Shopping for Gift Cards and Avoiding Gift Card Scams. Ed McVey, Luther Ford and Meg Bellamy on The Crown. TODAY’s Holiday Consumer: Electronics Are a Hot Gift For the Holidays, But Are They Real or Fake? Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on Anyone But You. Inside the Game: A Close Look at the Legendary Eagles “Tush Push.”

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: How to Lower Your Home Heating Bills. Motivational Monday: Philly Pizza Redemption. Catching Up with… Rosamund Pike. Holiday Gift Guide: Best Toys For All Ages with Grace Bastidas. Start TODAY: 4-in-4 with Ackeem Emmons.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Choose the Look with Ally Love. Billy Porter on Black Mona Lisa. Christmas Dessert Challenge. Mail Order Food Gift Guide with Danielle Kartes. Suddenly Santa Game.

Tuesday, December 12

(7-9 a.m.) Attacks on Algorithms in the Spotlight Amid Growing Calls for Regulation. TODAY’s Toy Drive Spectacular: Hoda Spreads Holiday Cheer to Some Deserving NYC Kids. Target Shop This List: Last Minute Gifting with Bahar Takhtehchian. Performance by Tate McRae. TODAY Food with Massimo Bottura.

(9-10 a.m.) Life Lessons: How to Enjoy Your Holidays and Family Gatherings with Dr. Samantha Boardman. Catching Up with… Dermot Mulroney. Holiday Makeup Looks with Patrick Ta. Holiday Gift Guide: Tech Gifts with Jenn Jolly. TODAY Table: Shortcut Holiday Desserts.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk. Social-Eyes with Naz Perez. Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on Anyone But You. Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson on Married to Real Estate. Performance by Tate McRae.

Wednesday, December 13

(7-9 a.m.) Football Stadiums Using AI to Keep Fans Safe. Your Health: A Look at Ibogaine as a Possible Treatment for Opioid Addiction. Asked & Answered: Last Minute Holiday Travel Tips. TODAY Table: Shortcut Holiday Desserts with Jessie Sheehan.

(9-10 a.m.) TODAY’s Checklist: Winter Skincare Myth Busters with Dr. Angela Lamb. Catching Up with… Craig Robinson. Holiday Gift Guide: Foodie Gifts with Elena Besser. Wellness Wednesday: Balance and Stability with Liz Plosser. Citi Music Series: Christina Perri.

(10-11 a.m.) TODAY’s Talk: Zach Braff on A Good Person. Kids Toy Gift Guide with Laurie Schacht. Fave Follows: Santa J. Claus. Jenna’s Bookshop.

Thursday, December 14

(7-9 a.m.) Amazon Bestselling Gifts with Adrianna Brach. Love Your Mornings with Ally Love. TODAY Holiday: Setting Your Holiday Table.

(9-10 a.m.) TODAY’s Checklist: What’s in Your Medicine Cabinet. Catching Up with… Jessica Chastain. Flower Gifts For Your Next Holiday with Christina Stembel. Shop All Day: Gifts Under $50 with Chassie Post. Citi Music Series: Jon Pardi.

(10-11 a.m.) Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks on The Color Purple. Family Holiday Looks with Andrea Lavinthal. TODAY Food with Jeff Mauro. Get the Look: Holiday Makeup with Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks.

Friday, December 15

(7-9 a.m.) Pennsylvania’s History-Making Mother-Daughter Judges. Amazon Bestselling Gifts with Adrianna Brach. Performance by the Cast of & Juliet. TODAY Food Loves Football: Baltimore Ravens v. Jacksonville Jaguars with Elizabeth Heiskell.

(9-10 a.m.) Consumer Confidential: What to Know About Shipping Deadlines. Love Your Mornings: Holiday Stress Strategies with Ally Love. Catching Up with… Dave Coulier. Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty with Sarah Eggenberger. Superfood Friday: Superfood Super Quiz with Joy Bauer.

(10-11 a.m.) What’s Poppin’ with Daryn Carp. Catching Up with Alanis Morissette. Michael Imperioli on An Enemy of the People.