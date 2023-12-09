Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Re-Enters Top 10 On US Spotify Chart; Nicki Minaj & Drake’s “Needle” Debuts At #10

With holiday season in full swing, Christmas songs have begun taking over the US Spotify streaming chart. That has squeezed many current songs out of the chart’s upper reaches.

Some non-holiday songs have, however, been able to command enough streaming attention to earn Top 10 positions. On Friday, that list included songs from two high-profile new album releases.

In conjunction with release day for her new album “THINK LATER,” Tate McRae’s “greedy” rose six places to #7 on the chart. The smash hit, which has gone as high as #3 on US Spotify during its run, received 1.367 million American streams on Friday.

“Needle (featuring Drake),” a focus track from Nicki Minaj’s new album “Pink Friday 2,” meanwhile debuted at #10 on Friday’s US streaming chart. The high-profile collaboration garnered 1.124 million first-day streams in the US.

In addition to “greedy” and “Needle,” the US Spotify Top 10 includes Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” (#2), Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” (#8), and Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (#9). The remaining five are holiday songs, with Brenda Lee’s staple “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” leading the way at #1.