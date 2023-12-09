Anne Hathaway Appeared For Interview, “What’s Behind Me” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1887 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
An Oscar winner helped “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” conclude another week of originals, as Anne Hathaway appeared on Friday’s interview.
The lead interview guest, Hathaway chatted with host Jimmy Fallon during the broadcast.
In addition to the interview, Hathaway and Fallon took part in a game of “What’s Behind Me.”
Filmed in advance, the episode took the airwaves at 11:35PM ET — and will air at the same time in the west. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from Anne Hathaway’s visit as well as a video of the “What’s Behind Me” segment.
