Anne Hathaway Appeared For Interview, “What’s Behind Me” On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

The Oscar winner appeared on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1887 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, December 8, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

An Oscar winner helped “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” conclude another week of originals, as Anne Hathaway appeared on Friday’s interview.

The lead interview guest, Hathaway chatted with host Jimmy Fallon during the broadcast.

In addition to the interview, Hathaway and Fallon took part in a game of “What’s Behind Me.”

Filmed in advance, the episode took the airwaves at 11:35PM ET — and will air at the same time in the west. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared photos from Anne Hathaway’s visit as well as a video of the “What’s Behind Me” segment.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1887 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway and host Jimmy Fallon during “What’s Behind Me” on Friday, December 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1887 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anne Hathaway and host Jimmy Fallon during “What’s Behind Me” on Friday, December 8, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

