Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” Quickly Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The eagerly anticipated album rockets to #1 on iTunes.

Pink Friday 2 - cover photo by Charlotte Rutherford, courtesy of Republic Records

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Tate McRae’s new album “THINK LATER” reached #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart. Shortly after that, a different new release ascended into the #1 position.

Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2,” that album, retains the top spot as of press time at 1:22AM ET Friday morning.

The eagerly anticipated album leads a Top 3 that includes the aforementioned “THINK LATER” at #2 and Old Gods Of Asgard’s “Rebirth” at #3.

A pair of Christmas albums — The Philly Specials’ “A Philly Special Christmas Special” (#4) and Cher’s “Christmas” (#5) — complete the Top 5.

