Olivia Rodrigo Makes Appearance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Olivia Rodrigo appears for an interview on Thursday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1886 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Over the next few days, Olivia Rodrigo will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The “Fallon” appearance airs Thursday, with the past Grammy winner and current nominee joining Jimmy as the episode’s headline interview guest.

In addition to the Olivia Rodrigo interview, Thursday’s “Fallon” features an appearance by Cher. The music icon appears for both an interview and a comedy bit with “Fallon.”

Other moments on Thursday’s episode include a chat with the finalists of “Squid Game: The Challenge” and a performance by Ashley McBryde. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1886 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Cher and host Jimmy Fallon during “Point Pleasant Police Department” on Thursday, December 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1886 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Cher makes a special appearance with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1886 — Pictured: (l-r) “Squid Game: The Challenge” Finalists Sam Wells, Phil Cain, and Mai Whelan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1886 — Pictured: Musical guest Ashley McBryde performs on Thursday, December 7, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

