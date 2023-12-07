Olivia Rodrigo Makes Appearance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Over the next few days, Olivia Rodrigo will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The “Fallon” appearance airs Thursday, with the past Grammy winner and current nominee joining Jimmy as the episode’s headline interview guest.

In addition to the Olivia Rodrigo interview, Thursday’s “Fallon” features an appearance by Cher. The music icon appears for both an interview and a comedy bit with “Fallon.”

Other moments on Thursday’s episode include a chat with the finalists of “Squid Game: The Challenge” and a performance by Ashley McBryde. First-look photos follow: