Billie Eilish Booked For Interview, Gracie Abrams To Perform On December 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1497 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Billie Eilish during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
A former Best New Artist Grammy winner and a current nominee for the award will both appear on the December 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, NBC confirms that Billie Eilish will appear as the lead interview guest on that night’s episode. Gracie Abrams will take the stage as the night’s musical guest.
Eilish, who won the Best New Artist trophy in 2020, will perform on “SNL” two days after making her “Fallon” appearance.
In addition to Eilish and Abrams, the December 14 “Fallon” will feature appearances by Claire Foy, Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold. All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.
