in TV News

Demi Lovato, Ally Brooke Make Appearances On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

They appear on Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show.

Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a stellar lineup, as Demi Lovato and Ally Brooke both make in-studio appearances.

Demi first appears for an interview, chatting about her VMAs performance and the support she received from fellow celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. She also talks about the evolution of her career in music, as well as her romantic relationship.

Later, Demi and Jennifer partake in a riff-off based on funny audience phrases.

Ally talks about her new Christmas album. As she discusses that album – and her overall journey as a solo artist – the artist nonetheless celebrates her recent reunion collaboration with fellow Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane.

The episode will air later Thursday, and local listings will reveal the start time in your market. First-look photos follow:

Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Ally Brooke on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Demi Lovato on December 7 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

ally brookedemi lovatodinah janethe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

J Balvin, Matt Bomer Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)