Demi Lovato, Ally Brooke Make Appearances On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a stellar lineup, as Demi Lovato and Ally Brooke both make in-studio appearances.

Demi first appears for an interview, chatting about her VMAs performance and the support she received from fellow celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. She also talks about the evolution of her career in music, as well as her romantic relationship.

Later, Demi and Jennifer partake in a riff-off based on funny audience phrases.

Ally talks about her new Christmas album. As she discusses that album – and her overall journey as a solo artist – the artist nonetheless celebrates her recent reunion collaboration with fellow Fifth Harmony member Dinah Jane.

The episode will air later Thursday, and local listings will reveal the start time in your market. First-look photos follow: