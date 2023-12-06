J Balvin, Matt Bomer Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer J Balvin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
A new “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Wednesday night, and it features J Balvin and Matt Bomer.
The global music sensation and actor each appear for interviews on Wednesday’s broadcast. Not simply there to chat, J Balvin also takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode, which was filmed earlier in the day, hits the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. In support of the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping.
That “first look” at Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” follows.
j balvinjimmy fallonMatt Bomernbcthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…