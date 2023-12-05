in TV News

Sydney Sweeney To Chat, Tate McRae To Perform On December 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature an appearance by Hugh Grant.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1645 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sydney Sweeney during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Hugh Grant, Sydney Sweeney, and Tate McRae all have major projects launching this month. All will celebrate those projects on the same episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Grant and Sweeney will appear as interview guests on the December 12 episode. Grant will naturally discuss “Wonka,” while Sweeney will surely touch on “Anyone But You.”

McRae, whose new album “Think Later” launches this week, will close the December 12 “Fallon” with a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

December 6: Interview and musical guest J Balvin, Matt Bomer
December 7: Olivia Rodrigo, “Squid Game: The Challenge” finalists, musical guest Ashley McBryde
December 8: Anne Hathaway, Peter Sarsgaard, Daniel Humm, Fumi Abe
December 11: Mark Wahlberg, Elle Fanning, musical guest Carin León

