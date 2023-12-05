Tate McRae’s “Exes” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

As Tate McRae’s “greedy” heads for #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, follow-up single “exes” is quickly amassing support.

Picked up by another 30 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “exes” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” a new option for 21 stations, ranks as second-most added. Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” follows in third on the Mediabase add board with pickups from 17 new stations.

An add count of 16 slots Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” in fourth. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” closes out the Top 5 with 14 new playlist adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” (11 adds, 6th-most), AJR’s “Yes I’m A Mess” (10 adds, 7th-most), Jonas Brothers & Bailey Zimmerman “Strong Enough” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” (8 adds, 8th-most, tie), Cher’s “DJ Play A Christmas Song” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie).