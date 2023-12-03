Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

A song called “Seasons” and a song celebrating the current season debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Indeed, Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” and Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” secure Top 40 positions on this week’s listing.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “Seasons” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The single received 657 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 211.
Up four places, “Wrap Me Up” earns #40 on the new chart. The Jimmy Fallon-Meghan Trainor holiday single received 609 spins (+258).
