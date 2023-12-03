in Music News

Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons,” Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Seasons” and “Wrap Me Up” debut on the pop chart.

Seasons Lyric video screenshot | Concord Records

A song called “Seasons” and a song celebrating the current season debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Indeed, Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Seasons” and Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor’s “Wrap Me Up” secure Top 40 positions on this week’s listing.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Seasons” joins this week’s Top 40 at #39. The single received 657 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 211.

Up four places, “Wrap Me Up” earns #40 on the new chart. The Jimmy Fallon-Meghan Trainor holiday single received 609 spins (+258).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

