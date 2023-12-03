in Music News

Tyla’s “Water” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Remains #1 On Urban Chart

“Water” enjoys an even bigger week at radio.

Last week, Tyla’s “Water” reached #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart. It keeps that throne this week, while reaching the pinnacle of another format’s listing.

Indeed, “Water” rises two places to #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

— “Water” received ~5,998 rhythmic spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 837 plays.

Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy (featuring Sexyy Red & SZA),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” drops one place to #3, while her “Agora Hills” climbs one level to #4. Up one spot, Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” secures #5.

— As for urban, “Water” earns a second week at #1 with ~6,672 spins (+447).

“Rich Baby Daddy” ascends three spots to #2, while “On My Mama” drops one place to #3. Gunna’s “fukumean” slides one spot to #4, and SZA’s “Snooze” drops a level to #5.

