Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The hit collaboration climbs to #1 on this week’s chart.

Country radio has a new #1, and it comes from a pair of the genre’s biggest current stars.

Up one place from last week’s position, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson’s “Save Me” secures the top spot on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Save Me” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the November 26-December 2 tracking period. The collaboration received ~9,603 spins (+966) and ~42.29 million audience impressions.

Dylan Scott’s “Can’t Have Mine,” last week’s leader, takes #2 this week. Nate Smith’s “World On Fire” rises two places to #3, while Morgan Wallen’s “Everything I Love” holds at #4. Dan + Shay’s “Save Me The Trouble” concurrently drops two spots to #5 despite a gain in airplay.

