Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” Earns #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Used To Be Young” takes over the top spot.

After weeks of knocking on the door, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” officially reaches #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,507 times during the November 26-December 2 tracking period (+60), “Used To Be Young” rises one spot to #1.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” the long-reigning previous #1, drops to #2 this week.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” spends another week in the #1 position, while Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” stays put at #4. Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” completes the Top 5, retaining its #5 ranking on this week’s Hot AC chart.

