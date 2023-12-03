in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH,” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” Join Top 30 At Pop Radio

The singles continue their climbs up the pop radio chart.

Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” Tiesto, BIA & 21 Savage’s “BOTH,” and Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves)” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Credited with 1,589 spins during the November 26-December 2 tracking period (+161), “Thinkin’ Bout Me” rises six places to a new high of #27 on the pop chart.

The recipient of 1,561 plays during the official tracking period (+83), “BOTH” jumps four places to a new peak of #28.

Up five places, “I Remember Everything” earns #29 on the chart. The collaboration received 1,487 spins (+122).

